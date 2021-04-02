Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases New Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. FB Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned about 0.07% of FB Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in FB Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in FB Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FBK. Truist increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 105,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,575. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

