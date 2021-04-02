Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,734,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,131,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,028. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.72 and a 1 year high of $368.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.52 and its 200 day moving average is $337.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

