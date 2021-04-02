Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes $30.80 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,798,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 22.9% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,685,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,453,742. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $180.97 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.