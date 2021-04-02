Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.93. 1,563,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $56.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.