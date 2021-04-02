Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.77 and its 200 day moving average is $335.74. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $365,033,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $89,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

