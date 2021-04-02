Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.74. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

