Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.74. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

