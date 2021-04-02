Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.01

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.01 and traded as low as C$9.93. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$10.43, with a volume of 238,553 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.39.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$1,065,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,114.23. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$527,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,004,700.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.