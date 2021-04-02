Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $296.71

Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$296.71 and traded as high as C$313.05. Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) shares last traded at C$313.05, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$237.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$275.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$296.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Caucasus region. The company focuses on exploring gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on its 100% owned Amulsar gold project that covers an area of 113 square kilometers located in south-central Armenia.

