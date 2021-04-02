Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0539 on Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Lympo has a market cap of $44.57 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 788.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.85 or 0.00684784 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028628 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars.

