M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 1,266 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 276.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 20.9% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 34.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,749,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.71 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average of $160.50. The company has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

