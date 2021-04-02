M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 12,730 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

QUAL traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $123.09. 1,097,484 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.89.

