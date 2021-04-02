M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 18,211 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,535,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,162. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

