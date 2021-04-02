M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 2,702 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,300,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,426. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $245.44 and a 12-month high of $402.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

