M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $4.70 on Friday, reaching $247.54. 6,990,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,849. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

