M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 764 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,561,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,541,300. The stock has a market cap of $469.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

