M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,467,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

MCD traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,154. The company has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.29 and a 200 day moving average of $215.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

