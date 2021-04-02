M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

HD stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,531. The firm has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.00 and a 1-year high of $308.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

