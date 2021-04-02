M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,733,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $77.28. 6,166,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,363. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

