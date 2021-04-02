M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,128 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,040,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,786,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,919,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3,205.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 246,599 shares during the last quarter.

KBE traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

