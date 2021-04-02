M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 11,800 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 147.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,049. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.67 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

