M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $6.18 on Friday, reaching $661.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,298,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The stock has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $694.15 and its 200 day moving average is $614.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

