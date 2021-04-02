M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,662,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 79,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,985. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

