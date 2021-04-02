M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,285,000 after acquiring an additional 131,388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.15. 575,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,380. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

