M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275,745 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

PBCT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 5,850,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.