M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

