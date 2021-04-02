M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.09. 2,972,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,165. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $148.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

