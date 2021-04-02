M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Humanigen worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $876,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,368,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

