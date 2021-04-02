M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,789,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,631,000 after acquiring an additional 547,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. 23,194,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,497,070. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

