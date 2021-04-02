M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $216.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $219.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.03. The stock has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.53.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.