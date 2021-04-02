M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.53% of M/I Homes worth $19,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. Insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

