Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0461 on Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 35.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 118.5% higher against the dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $10,051.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,119.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00666638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028242 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

