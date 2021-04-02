Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.04

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$87.04 and traded as high as C$112.48. Magna International shares last traded at C$112.29, with a volume of 430,170 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MG shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$33.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at C$5,851,508.93. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total transaction of C$7,966,220.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at C$61,894,876.32.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

