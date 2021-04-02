Maker (MKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.54 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a market cap of $2.54 billion and $201.80 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for $2,549.58 or 0.04275177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00054141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 753.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00674485 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00070005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028756 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.