MAN (FRA:MAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.89

MAN SE (FRA:MAN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €44.89 ($52.81) and traded as high as €54.80 ($64.47). MAN shares last traded at €54.70 ($64.35), with a volume of 6,786 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €50.32 and a 200-day moving average of €44.89.

MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

