MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $142.54 million and approximately $19.73 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00282728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.88 or 0.00768147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00090626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010072 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,466,343 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

