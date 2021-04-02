Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.74 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

