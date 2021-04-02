Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.62

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.62 and traded as high as C$27.29. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$27.28, with a volume of 2,791,500 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price (up previously from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.62. The stock has a market cap of C$52.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

