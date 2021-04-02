MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 118.8% Higher This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.48 million and $31.83 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 118.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00066736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.00306658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.00760790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00089997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00029889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010063 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

