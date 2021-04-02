MAPS Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.18 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAPS has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $81.18 million and $1.73 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

