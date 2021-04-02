Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,352 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 165,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,490,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

