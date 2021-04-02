Mariana Garavaglia Sells 9,375 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04.

On Thursday, January 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.09. 6,986,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,138. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,601.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.30. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

