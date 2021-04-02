Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Markel worth $46,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 7,079.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,846,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,156.95 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $761.06 and a twelve month high of $1,169.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,031.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

