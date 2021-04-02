MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $520.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.64. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.09 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Compass Point upped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $571.13.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.