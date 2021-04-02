MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.34% of MarketAxess worth $73,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $22.36 on Friday, hitting $520.28. 245,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,382. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.09 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.64.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $571.13.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.