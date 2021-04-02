MarketPeak Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

