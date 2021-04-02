Marlin (POND) Market Capitalization Hits $114.48 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Marlin has traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $114.48 million and $31.15 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00282478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.34 or 0.00755996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,345,924 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.