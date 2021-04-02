Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Reduced by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,599 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Marriott International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marriott International by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

