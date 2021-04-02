Marybeth Carberry Sells 4,000 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $17,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,303.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marybeth Carberry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Resonant alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Marybeth Carberry sold 4,000 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

Shares of RESN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,546. Resonant Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $261.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

RESN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.