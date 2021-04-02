MASQ Market Capitalization Reaches $5.37 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $33,532.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00066847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00286893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00091862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00736586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010014 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,371,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.